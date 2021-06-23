Mississippi students recognized in 2021 National History Day National Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi students were recognized as finalists in the annual National History Day 2021 National Contest. According to leaders with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), Nathan Guy of the Mississippi School for Math and Science in Columbus and Aline LaPierre of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg finished in the top ten of their respective categories out of ninety other projects.

Guy received tenth place in the Senior Individual Documentary category for his project, “Tapping in the Heart of Darkness.” LaPierre received sixth place in the Senior Paper Category for her project, “Making Myths Out of History: Remembering Bulgaria’s Batak Massacre.”

“The Mississippi History Day team is incredibly proud of Aline and Nathan,” said Al Wheat, state coordinator for Mississippi History Day and MDAH director of education. “To finish top ten internationally is a stellar accomplishment. We hope this experience will inspire other Mississippi students to compete next year.”

The National History Day 2021 National Contest was held virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Middle and high school students nationwide competed in five categories under the annual theme of “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”

The National History Day 2021 National Contest Virtual Awards Ceremony is available for viewing on the National History Day Facebook page.