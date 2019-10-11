Mississippi students take field trip to State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi State Fair is the perfect opportunity to get students cultured, according to teachers at William Dean Junior Elementary School in Holmes County.

Students took their 2019 fair field trip on Friday to experience everything it has to offer.

Monica Russell, the school counselor said this is a great chance for her students to bond in other settings.

“It’s very important for them to be able to hang outside the classroom,” Russell said. “We’re preparing them to be globally prepared and not just for Holmes County.”

She said her students’ favorite thing about the fair field trip day is enjoying each other’s company, not just the food and rides.