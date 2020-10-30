Mississippi Supreme Court candidates discuss qualifications ahead of Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, voters in the Central District will elect a Mississippi Supreme Court Judge. On the ballot, Appeals Court Judge Latrice Westbrooks and Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis.

Westbrooks said her qualifications can speak through her 23 years of serving in the courtroom and representing people across the state.

“I’ve been a prosecutor, I’ve tried cases and stood with victims. I have also been a public defender and help people matriculate through the system to try to protect their constitutional rights. I have represented children, I’ve represented law enforcement officers, and I’ve stood with our men and women in blue,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Justice Griffis said he will continue to base his decisions on what is written in the constitution and applying the law fairly.

“I’m going to make sure that we’ve got equal access to our court. That we’ve got fairness in our court but most of all, I want to make sure we have courts that look at the properly admissible evidence and we make decisions based on what the law is— not what we want it to be or what others want it to be,” said Griffis.

Representation is also a factor. Westbrooks hopes voters will consider when casting their ballot. Griffis said it’s about qualifications.

“I’m a real person. I can look at those decisions, as I have been doing on the Court of Appeals and make sure that justice is even, fair and that it’s across the board for every Mississippian. I believe that’s what everyone wants. They want to know they have a fair shot and they have their cases heard and fairly deliberated no matter if on the trial level or the appeal level,” expressed Westbrooks.

“We need to put the person in there that’s got the qualifications that’s going to do the job over the next eight years. I don’t think we need to look at any other issues,” explained Griffis.

Beyond experience and election outcome, both candidates plan to continue to make fairness their top priority in the courtroom.

