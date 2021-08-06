Mississippi Supreme Court issues emergency order due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Supreme Court of Mississippi has issued an emergency order due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and to ensure the safety of community members and all local and state judges.

The following updated measures have been ordered:

All local and state courts-municipal, justice, county, chancery, circuit, and appellate courts-shall remain open to ensure the fulfillment of their constitutional and statutory duties.

Individual judges have the discretion to control their own dockets. In exercising their discretionary powers, individual judges are strongly encouraged to refer to the guidance issued by the MSDH for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

If not otherwise prohibited, all courts are ·urged to limit in-person, courtroom contact as much as possible by utilizing available technologies, including electronic filing, teleconferencing, and videoconferencing.

Individual judges have the discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Friday, September 10, 2021.

Individual judges presiding over drug-intervention courts are authorized to modify the scheduling of drug testing and home-supervision visits as they see fit through Friday, September 10, 2021.

To view the full order, click here.