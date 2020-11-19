Mississippi Supreme Court refuses to review appeal of Loren Shell-Blackwell

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court refused to review the appeal in the case of Loren Shell-Blackwell.

In 2018, a jury convicted Shell-Blackwell of capital murder in the death of Lee Kendrick.

Lee Kendrick

Loren Shell-Blackwell

Walter Lee Young

Kendrick was reported missing on August 31, 2015. Two days later his body was discovered. Authorities discovered his car in Jefferson County.

Walter Lee Young was also arrested in connection to the case.

