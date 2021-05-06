Mississippi Supreme Court upholds ruling for Gluckstadt to become its own city

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County is soon getting a new city after a state Supreme Court ruling. After four years of legal battles with other municipalities and the county, Gluckstadt can move another step closer to officially becoming a city after the Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a chancery court ruling in Gluckstadt’s favor.

Up against the City of Canton and landowner Ron Hutchinson, over 1100 people of Gluckstadt signed the official petition to begin this legal fight in 2017. Represented by Attorney John Scanlon.

“There were a lot of citizens who came and testified on behalf of the incorporators,” Attorney Scanlon said. “Whose testimony show that they wanted to control their own destiny.”

At the heart of this legal battle was 10.8 square miles of land already evolving into a heavily populated area with homes and businesses.

“Gluckstadt has a lot of county land that is still yet to be developed,” Dewey McCardle, a businessman of Gluckstadt told us. “And I just feel like in the future with the growth in people that are moving here I just feel having our own city is a lot more beneficial than being taken over by the city of Canton.”

“You require municipal level police protection,” Attorney Scanlon added. “They’re already served by what is essentially a municipal level fire department. You need municipal level planning and zoning.”

In the end, Canton was awarded annexation in two areas North and South of the city while Gluckstadt received three. A move likely to come with new municipal level taxes but most felt it’s a good investment.

“One positive thing we could use from the higher taxes is putting it into our education system,” McCardle told us. “And putting it into that Madison County thing we have.”

“Road work infrastructure needs to be done around here,” Ruston Cado of Gluckstadt said. “If it’s put in the right places then it would be beneficial.”

Representatives for the City of Canton still have time to request a rehearing to the Supreme Court. If not the Secretary of State will need to sign off final approvals by the end of the Summer for the Mayor and Board of Alderman to take leadership.

All schools within the new Gluckstadt city limits will remain under the Madison County School District. Water and sewer services will also remain under the county. This incorporation was also supported by Sheriff Randy Tucker who testified for it to be approved.