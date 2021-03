A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the motion to reconsider the case of former Hinds County District 2 Supervisor Darrell McQuirter against Hinds County Supervisor David Archie.

In December 2020, the justices upheld a lower court’s ruling that was in favor of Archie. The ruling was appealed.

McQuirter claimed Archie did not live in the district, but the lower court judge ruled that Archie was qualified because he owns a home inside the district lines.