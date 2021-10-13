Mississippi Swim Age Group 12 and Under Coach of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A local woman is honored by her colleagues for winning swim coach of the year. 12 News has more on this coach’s remarkable journey.

Addy Panzram’s colleagues selected her as the Mississippi swimming age group “12 and Under Coach of the Year.”

Tish Line, the assistant coach, said, “Addy’s commitment to technique and excellence is absolutely showing up with our kids. We are so incredibly blessed to have her she truly is a diamond in the rough.”

Panzram coached three athletes who qualified for the Olympic trials in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Panzram said, “One local swimmer Sam Stewart it was pretty exciting to see one of my guys move on and make it to that level, it was a really good honor to have I built the program up and seen the way the kids progressed.”

Her love of swimming started at age 7 when she joined her first swim team.

“Over the years, I started coaching again and fell in love with the sport like I did when I was young and love the kids and get them to the point where they love it as well.”

Abby is thankful for this unique award.

Addy is currently the coach for the family YMCA’s y Hubfins swim team which is based in Hattiesburg and Petal.