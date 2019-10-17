Live Now
Mississippi teachers receive Presidential Awards

News

Four selected for excellence in Math and Science teaching

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education announced four Mississippi teachers are recipients of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The awards are reviewed in two-year cycles. The teachers designated for 2017 and 2018 are:

  • Carrie Koenigsberger – the Mississippi School of Math and Sciences
  • Michelle Robinson – Madison Central High School
  • Shelby Miller – Singing River Academy
  • Theresa Rose – Stone Elementary School
A panel of mathematicians, scientists and educators review the nominees at the state and national level. The PAEMST is the highest award given in the U.S. to K-12 teachers.

