Mississippi to receive $5 million from opioid multistate settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Fitch and a coalition of attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories reached a $573-million settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company.

The settlement resolves investigations into the company’s work for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs and profiting from the opioid epidemic they helped create.

“Nearly 60% of drug overdose deaths in Mississippi in 2018 involved opioids. This epidemic is killing our loved ones and our neighbors. It is tearing apart our communities and our families,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This settlement is a step toward holding companies accountable for the role they played in this epidemic and toward healing Mississippi.”

The settlement, after payment of costs, is expected to be used to abate problems caused by opioids in the participating states. Mississippi will receive just over $5 million from the multistate settlement.

This is the first multi-state opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to the states

to address the epidemic. In addition to providing funds to address the crisis, the agreement calls for McKinsey to: