JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some of the most influential Mississippians were recognized for their exceptional leadership.

The Mississippi Top 50 announced its fifth class of honorees of Mississippians who are judged to be the most influential leaders in the state in this year’s Hall of Fame honorees are State Representative Alyce Clarke.

“This is just a great event it’s like a tailgate party people get to see each other post COVID and everybody being back together is really important,” said Publisher Y’all Politics Allan Lange.