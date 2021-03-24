Mississippi Tourism Association hosts 2021 Tourism Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Philip Gunn and tourism professionals from the Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) gathered at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson to celebrate the impact of the tourism industry on the state’s economy.

“Mississippi’s assets range from its natural resources to its vast literary and music history,” said Hosemann. “One of the best ways we can share these assets with the wider world is by supporting tourism efforts, an almost $7 billion industry in our State.”

According to MTA, tourism is Mississippi’s fourth largest industry and brings in new dollars to the state every day.

Courtesy: MTA

“MTA is thankful to safely celebrate Tourism Day,” said Rochelle Hicks, executive director of MTA. “Despite the tremendous challenges the tourism industry faced last year, tourism remains one of Mississippi’s most vital industries. MTA remains committed to supporting tourism initiatives and fostering economic growth in our communities.