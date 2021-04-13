JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News will host an exclusive live Town Hall discussion, “Mississippi Town Hall: The Road to Normal,” on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The town hall broadcast will feature Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and members of his administration, including State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

The town hall will be hosted by WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown and will cover a range of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the various vaccines now available and their distribution, and the state’s economic recovery. Viewers submitted questions via email and via social media using the hashtag #AskReeves.

The Town Hall will be hosted from the WJTV-TV studios in Jackson, MS, and will be simulcast on three Nexstar, Inc., television stations serving Mississippi including, WJTV-TV, WHLT-TV (CBS) in Hattiesburg, MS, and WREG-TV (CBS) in Memphis, TN. The broadcast will also be carried by KZUP-TV (IND), in Baton Rouge, LA, WXXV-TV (FOX, NBC), in Gulfport, MS, and WGBC-TV (NBC), in Meridian, MS. The television broadcast will take place from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. CT and will be live streamed on www.wjtv.com.