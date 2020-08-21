Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout the state. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the seven projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

An $11.3 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 7-mile mill and overlay project on Interstate 59 from the U.S. Highway 98 Bypass to the county line in Forrest County.

A $2.1 million contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune, for a nearly 11-mile overlay project on State Route 26 from the county line east to Fairgrounds Street in Stone County. The project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $1.1 million contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill for a nearly 4-mile overlay project on State Route 43 from the end of four-lane to State Route 603 in Hancock County. The project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $1.7 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a nearly 5-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 51 from U.S. 98E to U.S. 98W in Pike County. The project is funded by lottery proceeds.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $1.3 million contract was awarded to Century Construction Group, Inc., of Tupelo, for bridge repairs on State Route 21 at North Canal and Tuscolameta Creek in Scott County.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $3.9 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, for a nearly 11-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 35 from U.S. 51 to Government Reservoir Boundary in Panola County. The project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $2.8 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts for a 5-mile overlay project on State Route 330 from Interstate 55 to Whitten Plant Research Facility in Yalobusha County. The project is funded by lottery proceeds.

LATEST STORIES: