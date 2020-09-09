Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the six projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $742,614 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge preservation project on Interstate 20 at the Kansas City Southern railroad in Rankin County.

A $3.3 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for an 11-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 21 from Dixon to State Route 15 in Neshoba County. This project was funded by lottery proceeds.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $469,398 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for bridge maintenance along U.S. Highway 45 in Alcorn County.

A $2.3 million contract was awarded to W.G. Construction Company, Inc., of Ripley, for a nearly 10-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 4 from State Route 371 to the Tishomingo County line in Prentiss County. This project was funded by lottery proceeds.

A $1.3 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, Tenn., for a 4-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 9 from SR 15 to U.S. Highway 278 and on State Route 338 from SR 9 to the end of the three-lane section in Pontotoc County. This project was funded by lottery proceeds.

A $2 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts for a 5-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 51 from the Panola County line to Warrior Drive in Tate County. This project was funded by lottery proceeds.

LATEST STORIES: