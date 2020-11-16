Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout the state. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the six projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $1.7 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for an 11-mile paving project on State Route 589 from the Lamar County line to U.S. 49 in Covington County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $35.6 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, of Jackson, to build to two new lanes on State Route 19 from Tucker to Philadelphia in Neshoba County.

A $3.2 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 4.5-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 West from U.S. 49 to Carter Road in Yazoo County.

A $2.1 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a 5.6-mile paving project on State Route 21 from the Neshoba County line to State Route 397 in Kemper County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $2.7 million contract was awarded to Talbot Bros. Construction Company, Inc., and Talbot Bros. Grading Company, Inc., a joint venture of Nesbit, for intersection improvements at State Route 7 and South Lamar in Lafayette County.

A $388,230 contract was awarded to Wilco, Inc., of Madison, for an emergency slide repair on State Route 17 approximately 12 miles south of U.S. Highway 82 in Carroll County.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists. For information about how to navigate highway work zones safely, visit GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms .

