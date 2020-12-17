Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On December 8, the Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout the state. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the seven projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

Three of the projects are funded by the state lottery. Enacted in 2018, the Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law designates the first $80 million of lottery proceeds for state roads and bridges.

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $509,410 contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune, for slope improvements along Interstate 59 from Nichols to McNeill in Pearl River County.

A $1.6 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 3-mile overlay project on State Route 29 from the Stone County line north and on State Route 29 from State Route 149 to the Perry County line in Stone and Perry counties. This project was funded by the state lottery.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $1.8 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 7-mile overlay project on State Route 444 from State Route 1 to U.S. Highway 61 in Bolivar County. This project was funded by the state lottery.

A $915,633 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a 3-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 61 from State Route 547 to Glensade Subdivision Road in Claiborne County. This project was funded by the state lottery.

A $479,860 contract was awarded to Olympus Painting Contractors, Inc., of Tarpon Springs, FL, for a bridge maintenance project on State Route 28 and U.S. Highway 49 West in Copiah and Sunflower counties.

A $735,451 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for bridge maintenance on Interstate 20 at Clear Creek in Warren County.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $2.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, TN, for a 7-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 35 from the Attala County line to Interstate 55 in Carroll County.

LATEST STORIES: