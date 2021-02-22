Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission at its February 9 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the ten projects.

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $5.3 million contract was awarded to Warren Paving Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 9.4-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 from the Jones County line east in Wayne County.

A $7.5 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 20-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 15 from State Route 18 to the Newton County line in Jasper County.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $3.1 million contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for a bridge rail replacement on U.S. Highway 49 north to the Interstate 20 west flyover in Rankin County.

A $4.2 million contract was awarded to APAC – Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 12.2-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. 49 east from State Route 12 at Tchula to the Leflore County line and on State Route 818 from U.S. 49 east to the railroad tracks in Holmes County.

A $1.3 million contract was awarded to W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company, of Jackson, for a bridge replacement on State Route 19 in Neshoba County.

A $514,745 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge repair project on Siwell Road over Interstate 55 in Hinds County.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were: