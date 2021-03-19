Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 9, the Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects through the state. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 11 projects.

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $3.5 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for an 8-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 from Seminary to the U.S. Highway 84 bypass in Covington County.

A $627,709 contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for safety improvements along State Route 13 from Lumberton to the Marion County line in Lamar County.

A $4.6 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a 10-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 51 from U.S. 84 to the Copiah County line in Lincoln County.

A $2.3 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia, for a bridge preservation project on State Route 35 at Pearl River in Marion County.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $2.2 million contract was awarded to Paul Jackson & Son, Inc., of Brookhaven, for MDOT administrative building maintenance and renovation in Hinds County.

A $7.3 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for an 11-mile mill and overlay along U.S. Highway 45 from Cotton Gin Road to the Kemper County line in Lauderdale County.

A $2.5 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a 5-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 80 from State Route 13 to Kalem in Scott County.

A $571,405 contract was awarded to Dozer, LLC, of Natchez, for slide repairs on U.S. Highway 49 approximately three miles south of State Route 16 in Yazoo County.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were: