Mississippi Transportation Commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 18 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $1.2 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a 6.1-mile overlay project on State Route 18 from east of Gibson Road to west of Lemon Road and a 0.3-mile overlay on SR 819 from SR 18 to the end of state maintenance in Claiborne County.

A $472,918 contract was awarded to Sunbelt Sealing, Inc., of Jackson, for bridge joint repairs on Interstate 10, SR 63, and U.S. Highway 90 in Jackson County.

A $493,565 contract was awarded to J.L. McCool Contractors, Inc., of Moss Point, for the placement of raised pavement markers and traffic striping on various routes throughout District 7.

A $1.1 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven for a 3-mile scrub seal, mill and overlay on SR 184 from U.S. Highway 84 west to Highway 84 east in Lawrence County.

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen for an 8-mile overlay project of SR 584 from SR 24 east to Bates School Road in Amite County.

A $230,275 contract was awarded to Highway Safety Systems, L.L.C., of Alexandria, LA, to make high tension cable barrier repairs on various routes throughout District 6.

A $126,967 contract was awarded to Highway Safety Systems to make high tension cable barrier repairs on various routes throughout District 7.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $3.4 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 5-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 82 from Hughes Street to Woodlawn Drive in Washington County.

A $2.3 million contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen for an 8-mile overlay project on SR 492 from SR 19 to SR 15 in Neshoba and Newton counties.

A $1.1 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for a 1.7-mile overlay project on SR 21 from south of Sebastopol to the county line and a 1-mile overlay on SR 492 from the county line to SR 21 in Scott County.

A $505,313 contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen for a 1-mile mill and overlay on SR 43 and a 1-mile overlay on SR 429 through Thomastown in Leake County.

A $289,208 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for a half-mile mill and overlay project on SR 492 from Decatur Street to SR 15 in Newton County.

A $2 million contract was awarded to APAC for a 13-mile mill and overlay project on SR 17 from SR 12 to the county line in Holmes County.

A $179,505 contract was awarded to Highway Safety Systems to make high tension cable barrier repairs on various routes throughout District 3.

A $419,255 contract was awarded to Highway Safety Systems to make high tension cable barrier repairs on various routes throughout District 5.

“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase the safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $1.7 million contract was awarded to APAC for a 6-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 278 from SR 8 to the state line in Monroe County.

A $439,245 contract was awarded to Highway Safety Systems to make high tension cable barrier repairs on various routes throughout District 1.

A $533,005 contract was awarded to Highway Safety Systems to make high tension cable barrier repairs on various routes throughout District 2.

MDOT will release additional information regarding timelines and impacts to traffic prior to the start of construction.

