Mississippi Transportation Commission awards lottery proceeds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded the first seven pavement restoration projects funded by lottery proceeds.

“MDOT is so appreciative of the legislature for designating a portion of the lottery proceeds to Mississippi’s maintenance needs. These funds will help MDOT ensure our highways stay safe for the traveling public,” Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “We aren’t wasting any time utilizing these funds. MDOT’s already awarded numerous projects throughout the state and you will see them start moving forward quickly.”

The awarded contracts for April include:

A contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 1-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 from U.S. Highway 90 to 28th Street in Harrison County.

A contract was awarded to Warren Paving for resurfacing projects along five miles of State Route 198 in Perry County and along two miles of SR 198 in Greene County.

A contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a nearly 11-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 51 from near SR 17 to Aldy Road in Holmes County.

A contract was awarded APAC-Mississippi for a 14-mile mill and overlay project on SR 432 from SR 433 to Interstate 55 in Yazoo County.

A contract was awarded to Akca, LLC, of Plant City, Fla., for installation of raised pavement markers throughout District 5.

A contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a 2-mile mill and overlay project on SR 467 from SR 22 to Utica Street in Hinds County.

A contract was awarded to WG Construction Company, Inc., of Ripley, for a 7-mile resurfacing project on State Route 371 from Monroe County to Lee County in Itawamba County.

In May, MTC will accept bids on 12 more contracts for pavement restoration projects throughout Mississippi.

“MDOT wants to keep these funds moving, the stream of money from the lottery is already working for Mississippians, by repaving and restoring some of our state’s neediest highways,” Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District.

Projects to be awarded in May include: