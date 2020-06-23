Mississippi Treasurer: $7 million returned in unclaimed property

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Treasurer David McRae announced the Mississippi State Treasury returned $7 million in unclaimed property since January 2020. This includes $1.7 million that was distributed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Recent events have hit many Mississippians right in the wallet,” said McRae. “Returning unclaimed property is one way the State Treasury can help give Mississippians a boost and stimulate our local economies without adding to the state budget or increasing the financial burden on taxpayers. Millions of dollars remains unclaimed though, so we are strongly encouraging every Mississippian to check the database for their name at Treasury.MS.gov.”

If you would like to search for unclaimed property, visit treasury.ms.gov, enter your name in the search box and click go.

LATEST STORIES: