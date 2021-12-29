Mississippi troopers to patrol highways for 2021-22 New Year’s Holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will increase patrol efforts for the 2021-2022 New Year’s Holiday Travel Period.

The period will begin on Thursday, December 30 at 6:00 p.m. and end on Sunday, January 2 at 12:00 a.m. MHP leaders said all available troopers will be called to promote safe travel with emphasis placed on high visibility.

Troopers will enforce laws like speeding, seatbelt and distracted and impaired driving. Safety checkpoints will also be set up to reduce crashes.

Last year, MHP troopers made 148 DUI arrests and investigated 158 crashes with three fatalities.