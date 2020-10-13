Mississippi Urban Forest Strike Team to assist with Hurricane Sally recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s (MFC) Urban Forest Strike Team are being deployed to south Alabama to assist state and federal officials with Hurricane Sally damage assessments.

“We are proud to be able to send members of Mississippi’s Urban Forest Strike Team to help our neighbors in Alabama as they recover from Hurricane Sally,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester.

The primary activity of the UFST is individual tree assessments to support a community’s application for FEMA Public Assistance. The primary goal of the UFST is to help communities retain as much viable, low-risk tree canopy as possible following a natural disaster.

“Our team of trained personnel will join others from Alabama and the southeast to help communities affected by Hurricane Sally determine the extent of damage to their community forests,” Bozeman said.

For more information about Mississippi’s Urban Forest Strike Team, visit mfc.ms.gov.

