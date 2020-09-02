Mississippi VA provides virtual suicide prevention training

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday, Dec. 12, to approve a new national National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number that is 3 digits. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the month of September, Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) is partnering with the Mississippi Air and Army National Guard, the United States Navy, and the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center to observe Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. MSVA will provide virtual training for local clergy and awareness tips for the general public in hopes of reducing the suicide rate of the heroes that have served our state and country.

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, 60,000 Veterans died by suicide between 2008 and 2017.

“Providing this training to clergy and making our Veterans and active duty members aware of this service, hopefully, lets them know that we care and want to help,” said MVSA Executive Director Stacey Pickering. “Last year, we helped facilitate face-to-face training for clergy that work with our military partners daily. With the restrictions of COVID-19, we will utilize technology to continue to the mission of awareness and assistance.”

The training video will discuss suicide indicators, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety exhibited by service members and veterans, and resources to Veterans, active military members, and their families.

The video will be made available via the Mississippi Veterans Affairs’ YouTube channel.

