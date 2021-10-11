Mississippi Valley State student competes on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The word ‘Goat’ is an acronym that means “Greatest of all time.” It’s used often in sports but Mississippi Valley State students, Corterrius Allen that calls himself ‘DaCakeGoat’ and he displayed his talents on a national stage competing on Food Network’s Halloween Wars.







On Sundays at 8:00 PM central time on the Food Network, you can see Cleveland, Mississippi’s very own Corterrius Allen competing for $25,000.

Corterrius’s team is called the Tomb Shakers and so far they’ve made it to the top 4 of the competition.

He started baking about 2 years ago at the Sweetery Bake Shop in Cleveland, Mississippi. Then when he got to college he started simple by making cupcakes for people. One day, someone wanted to know if he could do a full cake. “So me being my typical self I just stepped out there, not knowing if I could do it or not and I just took the order” said Allen.

And from then, he never looked back. His work started to get really good and that’s when many people started suggesting that he try out for a Food Network show.

He did and when he got accepted he says “it was to good to be true. I was jumping all across the house. I didn’t know what to believe. I thought it was a dream.”

Allen says being on the show has opened so many doors for him. “I’m booked every weekend now, I can’t keep up with myself.”

He says the passion comes from the smiles on peoples faces when they see the designs that he created for them.

And if you like to get in contact with Corterrius for a cake order, you can contact him through social media.

Facebook : CJA’s Cakes and Cupcakes

Instagram : @dacakegoat