Mississippi Veteran Affairs hosts Sporting Clays Competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Veterans Affairs held a Sporting Clays Competition on Thursday benefitting veterans of Mississippi.

Friends of Mississippi Veterans, Mid-South Rehabilitation, state and federal officials joined together to sponsor the event. Community members competed at Providence Hill Farm in Jackson.

