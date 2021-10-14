Mississippi Veterans Home to host job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Veterans Home at Jackson is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, October 20 at Tougaloo Community Center.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Registered Nurses (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

Full-time employees with the MS Veterans Home receive the following benefits:

Retirement-PERS

Life Insurance

Health Insurance

Personal Leave

Major Medical Leave

Access to State Credit Union

Worker’s Compensation

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information about employment opportunities for Jackson residents. The program also offers an array of services and training opportunities to assist job-seekers. In addition to recruiting sessions, the program offers job readiness workshops, job search/placement assistance and an annual job fair. Other services, such as assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership/professional development and interviewing techniques, are available as well.