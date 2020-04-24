Breaking News
Mississippi Wildlife Federation optimistic about proposal for Yazoo Area Pump Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on April 16 its intent to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) on the Yazoo Area Pump Project.

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation (MWF) said it’s encouraged and optimistic by news of the study of the impacts of the Yazoo Area Pump Project.

“Our hope is that these new efforts will result in an effective solution to the south Delta’s flooding problems that is sustainable, cost effective and will minimize wetlands losses,” said Ashlee Ellis Smith, CEO of MWF. “As stated by the Corps, the Yazoo Area Pump Project has been extensively reformulated over the past six decades to balance flood-risk reduction with environmental concerns. We are eager to see the new data from the Corps. The ongoing and prolonged flooding during the past 10 years has caused loss of life, wildlife, and livelihood in the Delta, and we look forward to analyzing both the new environmental impact study data and specific details of this new project proposal.” 

