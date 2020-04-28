Mississippi Wildlife Federation to sue MDWFP, others for trying to take over Extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Wildlife Federation issued a Notice of Claim with intent to sue the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Mississippi Fair & Coliseum Commission and others for violation of constitutional, contractual and property rights.

MWF said the organizations conspired to take over its annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza, as well as denying MWF access to state owned public space paid for by state and federal public funding.

The Notice of Claim also names Don Brazil, chief executive officer of FMDWFP; Sam Polles, executive director of MDWFP; Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce; and Steve Hutton, former director of the fair commission; and event promoter Jack Fisher.

“Litigation is always a last recourse,” said Ashlee Ellis Smith, MWF CEO. “This conspiracy not only undermined MWF’s efforts to promote conservation and hunting in Mississippi – it denied access for thousands of Mississippians, stripped state employees of their constitutional rights and reveals high-level corruption that affects all taxpayers in the state.”