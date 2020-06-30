Mississippi wins SREB’s 2020 State Leadership Award

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) won the Southern Regional Education Board’s (SREB) 2020 State Leadership Award. MDE received the award for its efforts to increase literacy and math achievement and build networked communities focused on school improvement in the middle grades.

The state will be presented with the award on July 6, 2021, at SREB’s Making Schools Work Conference in Nashville.

“We are honored to be recognized by SREB for our work equipping schools and teachers with the resources and training to help students succeed,’ said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “SREB is a valued partner in our effort to make significant achievement a reality for all students.”

MDE and the Mississippi State Board of Education partnered with SREB to ensure that all high schools received training to implement the readiness courses. MDE also worked with the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning to allow Literacy Ready and Math Ready to take the place of college-level remediation for students who need support in either area. College-bound students who successfully complete the courses in high school can enroll right away in credit-bearing college courses in their first semester.

