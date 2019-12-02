Mississippi woman wins lawsuit alleging employer hid abuse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi jury has sided with a woman who says she was wrongfully fired from her job at a center for disabled individuals after reporting patient abuse.

News outlets report a Lee County jury last week ordered the Tupelo-based Brandi’s Hope Community Services LLC to pay Heather Walters $100,000. Walters sued the caregiving center and accused it of trying to hide a patient’s 2017 assault. She said she was terminated for an unspecified policy violation after reporting the attack.

An attorney for Brandi’s Hope denied the accusations.

Walters said her then-coworker, 34-year-old Cleatonia Burns, struck a 21-year-old patient. The Clarion-Ledger reports Attorney General Jim Hood said Burns was later convicted of felony abuse of a vulnerable person. Hood’s office says Burns was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories