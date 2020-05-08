Mississippi YMCAs Planning to Reopen

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — If Governor Tate Reeves allows it the YMCA in Flowood will reopen on May 11, 2020. CEO Jara Miller says that the YMCA has many members who has places their accounts on hold or canceled it completely because covid-19 have put a financial find on people.

She says their is still many that still remain members because they believe in what the YMCA is about. Miller says “during the coronavirus we have been able to provide over 10,350 meals to children in the Hinds county community.” She says they are filling the gap for the one out of four children in Mississippi who don’t know when their next meal is coming from.

For their efforts in the community The Y has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Walmart to support their feeding efforts. The have also received their PPP money and have began to get in touch with staff to help with plans for reopening.

Director of Wellness Rashard Johnson says reopening will be a 3 step process. Step one is to get members familiar with the new rules. Step two is to open the classes. Step 3 is to slowly add the number of people as the Governor allows it.