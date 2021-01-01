Mississippians begin receiving $600 stimulus checks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The $600 stimulus checks or direct payments could reach many Americans in the next couple weeks, and many have started to receive their funds.

The first relief effort, were people received a $1,200 stimulus check, had a rocky rollout. There were delays in payments to those who didn’t have their bank account information on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and social security recipients experienced similar issues.

The IRUS is using the same method for distributing the $600 stimulus checks, hoping the glitches are ironed out.

Some Mississippians said the second stimulus check is not enough money, while others said they never received the first stimulus check. Congress is still debating the possibility of more stimulus funds for Americans.

“The year has been hectic, and unfortunately, I have a 19-year-old and I have an 18-year-old, and because how things are done in Congress and in the government, they don’t get anything. I have this one that’s in college, and the other one is in high school, so I’m going to have to try to save those funds for them for schools,” said Michelle McGee.

Elizabeth Watson stated, “It’s just heartbreaking. I can’t pay my bills. I have grandchildren, I have a son, and they can’t pay those bills for me.”

If you did not receive your stimulus payment, you may be eligible for a recovery rebate credit when you file your taxes in 2021. The credit is expected to help people get the stimulus money included in their tax returns. For those who have received it, tax experts said they will not have to pay taxes on the payment they received.

