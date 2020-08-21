Mississippians buy supplies ahead of two tropical storms

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – With two tropical storms expected to hit the Gulf Coast states, Mississippians are being encouraged to prepare.

Lowe’s in Madison has experienced a surge of shoppers, who have stocked up on generators and flashlights. They said they’re not taking any chances.

Caleb Rickman, who is an assistant manager at the business, said, “Just in case you have any damage post, Lowe’s offers some excellent services such as replacing fencing, roofing, siding, bagging things. Those things may get damaged during the storm.”

Richman also encouraged Mississippians to purchase an A.M. radio.

