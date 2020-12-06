Mississippians concerned as coronavirus cases rise without issue of statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is seeing another spike of coronavirus cases in addition to a record number of hospitalizations.

Mississippi’s 54 out of 82 counties are required to wear masks in certain circumstances, but the possibility of a statewide mask mandate is still the air. Governor Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday, an additional 13 counties to join the other 41 counties in his current mask mandate.

Gov. Reeves argued that a statewide mandate would actually discourage Mississippians from wearing masks though he eventually mandated one in August. The recent spike has neighbors chiming in.

“I feel that if state wide begins to increase they should just do a state wide instead of county to county if the county seems to not be lowering the cases,” said Kevin Jobs.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reeves compared trying to order a statewide mask mandate to ordering hurricanes to no longer hit Mississippi. “It just doesn’t work that way” he said.

12 News has reached out to Governor Reeves for an updated statement and are waiting to hear back.

