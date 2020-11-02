Mississippians discuss voting in the General Election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in Mississippi will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 3, to vote in the General Election. For some, this will be their first time voting.

“The older I get, the more I can notice what’s going on, and I feel like this is a really crucial election with everything that’s at stake,” said Kate Cave.

Some of the issues voters will decide include the a new state flag design and medical marijuana. For medical marijuana, voters will decide between Initiative 65 or Alternative 65 A.

On Monday, the Hinds County Circuit Clerk’s Office organized thousands of absentee ballots from early voters.

Dr. Ava Harvey, Sr., cast his ballot early. He encouraged anyone thinking about not heading to the polls on Tuesday to think again.

“If this is how you want your future to be, then stay home. But if you want some changes, you need to get out and vote,” he said.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

LATEST STORIES: