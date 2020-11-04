Mississippians embrace new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi officially has a new state flag, and people are already buying the new banner at a flag store in Jackson. The owner said they have received dozens of emails and order slips of people wanting to fly the new flag.

Those at the Flag Source also had a hand in creating the final flags that were flown at the Old Capitol building just before the flag was declared the winner. The store has been selling the new flag, since that time. Phone and online orders haven’t stopped either.

Jonathan Brown, a veteran, bought a flag Wednesday morning. He said it was the first thing on his to-do list. Brown said he is proud of what he calls the progressive strides Mississippi has made this election and said this is just the beginning.

"I have great appreciation for all who worked so hard to get us here, including many of our campus constituents. This flag promotes qualities that unite all Mississippians and embraces the rich diversity of our state.” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/Eod0PkfCLO — Ole Miss (@OleMissRebels) November 4, 2020

The ceremony held this morning was in celebration of the referendum's passing during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Once acknowledged by the Mississippi Legislature during the next session, the flag will go up at all city facilities as the official state flag.



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/uAAbqrzSUt — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) November 4, 2020

