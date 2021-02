JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The freezing rain and ice caused major power outages in Mississippi on Monday, and thousands of people are still without power.

Some of the hardest hit areas include Tylertown, Prentiss, Collins and Raleigh. Many neighbors were without power overnight as temperatures fell into the teens.

Click here to view the outages from Southern Pine Electric. Customers can also check Entergy Mississippi and Mississippi Power’s websites for outages.