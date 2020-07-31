Mississippians face eviction after federal moratorium expires

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of Mississippians are at risk of being evicted now that the federal government moratorium has expired.

Out of 460,000 renters in Mississippi, thousands could be end up homeless as nationwide eviction stops come to an end.

“It expired last Friday, but previously the governor’s statewide moratorium expired this past June 1st. So now a landlord can bring, can serve someone an eviction notice,” said Will Bedwell, Housing Attorney Mississippi Center for Justice.

Governor Tate Reeves indicated that it’s not likely a state moratorium would be coming amid uncertainty with pandemic assistance.

“We have been warning our fellow Mississippians for a long time that if you have the opportunity to get your job back, we strongly suggest that you do so,” said Reeves.

Massive evictions could build on a continuous coronavirus spike and add to economic problems.

“I think everyone still remembers the housing crisis in 2008, and so we’re potentially looking at an episode like that. Not only is it someone being put on the street, which is absolutely horrible, but we expect to see plenty of people that own homes that can’t get rent on those homes, unable to meet their obligations,” Bedwell explained.

Bedwell said more assistance and a moratorium should promptly be put into place.

The Mississippi Center for Justice has a hotline for people facing evictions on their official website.

