Mississippians have a new option for healthcare in 2020: Molina Healthcare

JACKSON, Miss. –Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney announces that Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will be added as an option on the Health Insurance Marketplace (also known as Exchange) starting in 2020.

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi already serves Medicaid members through MississippiCAN and will begin covering minors through the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) on November 1, 2019.

“The addition of CHIP and Marketplace plans is a good thing for families looking for insurance,” said Commissioner Chaney. “Up until now there has been only one provider in the Mississippi Marketplace. Increased competition and market share can only benefit consumers.”

Molina will be offered in 19 counties including Desoto, Forrest, Hinds, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Lee, Madison, Marshall, Panola, Pearl River, Pontotoc, Rankin, Tate, Union and Warren. Molina’s competitively priced Marketplace plans include free preventive care including screenings, family planning and preventive drugs, as well as easy access to a wide network of doctors and hospitals. Molina Marketplace plans also include telemedicine services that provide 24/7 access to quality doctors for the same low copay as a primary care visit.

The open enrollment period for Marketplace in Mississippi begins November 1 and runs through December 15 for a membership effective date of January 1, 2020. Those interested in enrolling can visit ChooseMolina.com for more information.