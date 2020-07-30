Mississippians may be eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi neighbors may be eligible for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced that beginning the week of July 27, 2020, notification letters were mailed to potentially eligible claimants, instructing them how to file for the PEUC program.

President Donald Trump signed Public Law 116-136, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. This law includes relief for workers affected by the Coronavirus Act and creates the temporary PEUC federal program that provides up to thirteen (13) additional weeks of PEUC benefits to eligible individuals in all states.

Those who may be eligible include:

Individuals who have exhausted all rights to regular unemployment compensation under state or federal law and have an expired benefit year ending on or after July 1, 2019;

Individuals who have no rights to regular compensation under any other state and federal law;

Individuals who are able to work, available for work, and actively seeking work, in accordance with state and federal requirements.

The PEUC program is federally funded.

These additional thirteen weeks of PEUC benefits are only payable for weeks after March 29, 2020.

