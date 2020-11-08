Mississippians react to Biden, Harris winning election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- After learning the next U.S. president would be Joe Biden and the next vice president would be Kamala Harris, some are happy with the election results. They believe that Biden can bring the country back together.

“I’m a Republican, but I’m not much of a Trump supporter. Biden won, and I hope that we can bring the whole country back together again instead of all of the division that we have been having the past several years,” said Paul Adams.

“I’m really glad that Biden won. I’m just looking forward to the new regime coming in and improving everything,” said Beverly Harvey.

Also, getting COVID-19 under control is a big concern and some people feel Biden can do that.

