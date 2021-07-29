Mississippians react to Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One hundred sixty-four million Americans are fully vaccinated, but President Joe Biden isn’t pleased with that number at all. On Thursday, he mapped out new actions to get more Americans vaccinated to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

All federal government employees are required to be vaccinated or wear a mask, social distance, and get tested weekly. In an effort to protect our veterans from COVID-19, every healthcare worker that provides medical care to veterans are required to be vaccinated.

The president also asked the Defense Department to look into how and when they’ll add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines the Armed Forces must get.

As for incentives, Biden is calling for states to offer $100 to get people vaccinated and offer paid time off to get vaccinated. This money will come from the American Rescue Plan.

There is mixed emotions from people on the WJTV 12 News Facebook page.

“Every person should walk out of their jobs now!!! He has no right making people do this,” said Gayle Suchy.

“Even though people don’t agree, I’m glad he’s doing this. It saves lives,” said Shun Walker.