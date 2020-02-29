Mississippians react to coronavirus outbreak

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus has been a big topic of discussion as more cases are confirmed. So far, no cases have been reported in Mississippi.

Some neighbors in the Jackson-metro area are not concerned about the virus.

“I don’t know anything about the coronavirus. I’m not even paying attention to it,” said one man.

But others are more nervous.

“I’m too scared about the coronavirus, because I have heard there’s not medicine for it. And it’s bad,” said Asmita Rough.

The virus has killed hundreds in China. There are more than 50 confirmed cases in the United States. Pharmacists said this is something everyone should be taking seriously.

“Several people have asked about the coronavirus. Some have come in looking for masks, or what they should do to keep from getting the coronavirus, or if it’s something that is even here in Mississippi yet,” explalined Paul White, pharmacist at Health Plus Pharmacy in Pearl.

If you are sick, doctors said you should stay at home. You should also wash your hands with soap and wipe down all surfaces.