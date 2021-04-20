Mississippians react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the death of George Floyd, Mississippians reacted to the news.
In Canton, one woman said she hopes the verdict means accountability.
“It’s terrifying honestly to fear someone that is being paid to protect and serve your community and do the exact opposite, have no remorse for it, or don’t have any sympathy is beyond terrifying,” said Alexandria Watson, who lives in the city.
The ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director Jarvis Dortch released the following statement:
We are relieved that Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. We are relieved that George Floyd’s family will receive justice. But, true justice is more than one verdict. Holding police accountable for abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black communities cannot be rare. George Floyd was one of more than 5,000 people killed by police since 2015. We must root out the racism that is sewn into the fabric of our system of law enforcement. We must prohibit police mistreatment of Black communities, which leads to people being both underserved and overpoliced. We must honor the life of George Floyd and the numerous other Black victims of police violence by creating a more just system.ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director Jarvis Dortch