Mississippians react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the death of George Floyd, Mississippians reacted to the news.

In Canton, one woman said she hopes the verdict means accountability.

“It’s terrifying honestly to fear someone that is being paid to protect and serve your community and do the exact opposite, have no remorse for it, or don’t have any sympathy is beyond terrifying,” said Alexandria Watson, who lives in the city.

The ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director Jarvis Dortch released the following statement: