Mississippians react to new CDC mask guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Some Mississippians said they do not have a problem putting their masks on because they never stopped wearing them. They said they plan to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing. For others, they said wearing masks indoors will be situational.

“I’m fully vaccinated and have been for months, so it kind of depends where I’m at indoors. And if I know I’m in an area where mostly everyone has been vaccinated, then I might be more prone to wear mine,” said Sariah Oroc.

Almesha Campbell, who is a parent, said mask mandates should probably be reinstated.

“I actually think that mask should be mandated, especially since school is about to be open in 10 days. That’s really scary. I do understand that the mask does more good than harm, so I’m definitely for wearing masks,” she stated.

School district leaders will decide whether students and staff will be required to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released guidance earlier this month recommending masks be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.