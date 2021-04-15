Mississippians react to sharp increase in gas prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Unlike last year at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, gas prices are on the rise as summer nears in 2021. With prices edging toward $3.00, drivers are not happy about it.

Charlotte Brown and Angela Black will make a big move to Texas in the future. They said they’re dreading the road trip.

“Gas is real expensive. I have to pay about $20, $30, $40 just to fill their tank up. I witnessed someone pay $60 to fill their tank up,” said Brown.

Texas and Mississippi have the lowest gas prices in the country, but it’s still a dollar more a gallon than last year.