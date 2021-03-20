Mississippians Respond to Georgia Hate Crime

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Eight people, most of them Asian women, were killed during a string of shooting at day spas in the Atlanta-area.

Violence unfolded days after President Joe Biden gave a speech condemning a surge in hate crimes and discrimination against Asian-Americans. Now groups everywhere are rallying to demand justice for the victims.

Anti-Asian groups seemingly soared after former president Donald Trump first tied COVID-19 to China and repeatedly referred to the virus as the “china virus” because it first emerged there. Now people in bigger cities seemingly have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to hate against Asians. People of Asian descent in Mississippi say its unfair

You know every race has stereotypes to them and you know of course the corona virus covid19 stems from china which we I think everyone knows that its the truth but at the same time you can’t hate people for this you can’t hate all the innocent citizens because they too were affected said Vivian Nguyen

Some Asians in Mississippi say they haven’t seen much hate crimes against them and think of it as fortunate that things have been minor, but they say Asians need help speaking up because a lot of them don’t speak English. The lieutenant governor spoke up this week on behalf of the community



Every time they harm any person here of whatever description they harm Americans, so like all of us are appalled that someone’s ability to be as callus as to murder eight people. -Delbert Hosemann, Lieutenant Governor.

Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old suspect Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. People say the humanizing of a hate crime is disheartening.



Especially after listening to the press conference how this officer tried to humanize this shooter I felt that was just unspeakable I feel that we all have bad days but we cant go shoot up a business. I felt that, that was really sad said Vivian Nguyen

Authorities say long told them the attack was not racially motivated and claimed he targeted the spas because of his sex addiction. So Far he has not been charged with any hate crimes.

Vivian says she believes the Asian community needs love right now, she says we are all facing the virus together and the idea of trying to separate, hate, or even blame eachother doesnt help the situation.