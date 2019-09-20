Mississippians to join in global climate protest

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, young climate activists march with signs during a rally near the White House in Washington. At left is the Washington Monument. In late September 2019, there will be climate strikes, climate summits, climate debates, a dire climate science report, climate pledges by countries and businesses, promises of climate financial help and more between now and next Friday. There will even be a bit of climate poetry, film and music. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Organizations across Mississippi plan to participate in The Global Climate Strike taking place today.

As part of a Global Climate Strike week of action with worldwide strikes, protesters in over 150 countries plan to stop ‘business as usual’ in the face of ‘the climate emergency.

The strike in Mississippi will be led by Hattiesburg U.S. Strike, USM Hattiesburg Campus at 118 College Dr, Hattiesburg @3 p.m. and the Jackson Youth Climate Strike, Mississippi State Capitol, 400 High St, Jackson @4:15 p.m.



The global effort will last until Friday, Sept. 27.